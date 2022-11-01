LeAnn’s Legacy joins Effingham County Chamber

The Effingham County Chamber welcomed new member LeAnn’s Legacy, a not-for-profit organization whose goal is to provide love, strength and hope to those who are undergoing cancer treatment.
The organization regularly works with local cancer centers to give everyday necessities and gift cards to help alleviate some of the financial burdens caused by battling the disease.
The inspiration behind LeAnn’s Legacy is LeAnn (Schroeder) Hardiek, who in 2012, was diagnosed with Triple Negative BRACA1 Breast Cancer. Because of the outpouring of support she received, LeAnn chose to pay it forward by starting the local fundraiser, Bras for a Cause. Despite LeAnn losing her cancer battle in 2015, through her previous and the continued efforts of the organization and President Barb Starwalt (LeAnn’s mother), many lives were touched by her passion to help others.
LeAnn’s Legacy is a recipient of the Chamber Pay it Forward program. As part of Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Capital Investor Chamber membership, they can sponsor a chamber membership for a nonprofit organization through the Pay it Forward program. This program helps grow the chamber and support the community.
More information about LeAnn’s Legacy can be found online at LeAnnsLegacy.com, @LeAnnsLegacy on Facebook, or by calling 217-663-7491.
