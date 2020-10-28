Back the Blue First Responder Appreciation Event was held on Oct. 16 at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
The Back the Blue Committee was able to present three law enforcement agencies in Effingham County their checks recently. Effingham Police Department, Effingham County Sheriff's Office and Teutopolis Police Department each received $1,600.
Organizers thank sponsors, volunteers, donations and support that made the event possible.
