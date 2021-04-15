Laural Ackerman celebrates 40 years at Peoples State Bank

Head Teller and Assistant Vice President Laural Ackerman celebrated her 40th anniversary with Peoples State Bank in March.
She began in the Accounting Department before she moved to the Teller line. In this role, she has spent time at all the Newton locations, from the old drive-up to the current drive-up and main bank.
Looking back on her time at the bank, Laural said, “One of the best parts of being at Peoples State Bank is the many friendships I have made with our customers, as well as my co-workers, over the years.”
Laural lives in Newton with her husband, Brett. They have a daughter, Brittany Ackerman; a son, Reid (Lauren) Ackerman; and three grandchildren.
When she’s not at work, Laural enjoys walking, reading, crocheting and spending time with her family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.