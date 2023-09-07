The last 2023 mission of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) takes off on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
Mission 69 will serve 94 veterans, including two World War II veterans (from Jacksonville and Lincoln, Illinois), 10 Korean-era veterans (from Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Georgetown, Mahomet, Peoria, Robinson, Sherman, Taylorville and Waterloo, Illinois, as well as Gladstone, Missouri) and 82 Vietnam-era veterans from Illinois towns of Allerton, Altamont, Argenta, Ashmore, Auburn, Beardstown, Bloomington, Breese, Buckingham, Bunker Hill, Calumet City, Campus, Carlinville, Champaign, Chapin, Charleston, Chestnut, Cisne, Clinton, Colfax, Danville, Decatur, Divernon, Eureka, Farmersville, Fithian, Forrest, Forsyth, Galesburg, Godfrey, Highland, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Kenney, Lincoln, Louisville, Macomb, Mahomet, Mattoon, Metamora, Morris, Mt Pulaski, Mt Sterling, Nilwood, Normal, Palmyra, Park Forest, Pontiac, Port Barrington, Robinson, Roodhouse, Shelbyville, Springfield, St Joseph, Swansea, Taylorville, Teutopolis, Tolono, Trenton, Tuscola, Urbana, Waverly and Wheeler.
The veterans and their guardians arrive at the airport Tuesday at 4 a.m. to travel to Washington, D.C., on a chartered Sun Country 737 aircraft to visit the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery Tomb of the Unknowns, the Lincoln Memorial, the National Air & Space Museum in Chantilly, Virginia, the US Marine Corps Memorial and the US Air Force Memorial. This day of honor is provided at absolutely no cost to veterans.
“This mission will honor veterans from all three eras. We are especially privileged to include two of our country’s most senior veterans who served in World War II," said Joan Bortolon, LLHF President.
They return to Springfield airport at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The general public, friends, family and LLHF alumni veterans are encouraged to pack the airport to welcome them home.
“Please come to the airport to give our veterans the welcome home they earned, deserved and never received,”said Bortolon.
Greeters are encouraged to arrive early. Parking is free and volunteers will be in the parking area to assist guests to open spaces as well as the shuttle bus that will take them directly to the airport terminal door.
“We are looking forward to our 2024 flying season and have our first flight scheduled for May 2024. We encourage any World War II, Korean-era or Vietnam-era veteran to apply now. The waiting list for future flights has never been shorter. This is your time to be honored,” said Bortolon.
Any seriously impaired or terminally ill veteran will be given flight priority. Veteran and guardian applications may be obtained at www.LandofLincolnHonorFlight.org by clicking on Applications tab.
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that receives no government funding. It is only able to honor veterans due to the donations, sponsorships, fundraising events, merchandise sales and supporting efforts of the many local businesses, individuals and organizations within its service area. Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is operated by all volunteers; it has no paid staff, no office and no utilities costs. Its overall administrative cost is approximately 1%, so virtually every dollar raised supports flight costs for veterans.
