Langley recognized as state FFA Proficiency Winner

Alec Langley was selected as the State FFA Proficiency Winner in Turf Grass Management. Langley is a member of the South Central FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA.
Illinois FFA recognizes students in 50 different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences or SAE. FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award.
SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.
Langley was selected as the State Winner by a committee of agriculture teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area, who reviewed their records online and then conducted virtual interviews from their homes and offices throughout the state.
Langley is the son of Darren and Mary Ellen Langley from Farina. T.J. Bolin is the agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at South Central High School.
Receiving this honor now makes Langley eligible to compete in the National FFA Awards Selection process in July. Langley was previously chosen as the Chapter, Section and District awardee is this area.
Langley will receive plaques for his accomplishments and be celebrated for this great achievement.
