The City of Effingham announced the following lane closures.
Willow Street
Utility work will require lane closures with lane shifts on northbound and southbound lanes of Willow Street on the north side of Fayette Avenue. Every effort will be made to maintain two-way traffic. This work will be done the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Second Street
Utility work will require the closure of the southbound lane of Second Street between Fayette Avenue and Section Avenue. Southbound motorists will be detoured to First Street to access Fayette Avenue. This work will be done the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Motorists are encouraged to use caution in these work areas and to allow additional travel time. It is also suggested motorists use alternate routes if possible.
