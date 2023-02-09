Landmarks Illinois has awarded $25,500 in grant funding to preservation projects in the communities of Chicago, Effingham, El Paso, Gibson City, Macomb and Middletown. The matching grants were awarded through Landmarks Illinois’ Preservation Heritage Fund and Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois grant programs.
The Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois provides monetary assistance to preserve or protect significant structures and sites in Illinois that are under threat of demolition, in imminent deterioration, in need of stabilization, in need of structural or reuse evaluation or need to be evaluated for landmark eligibility. One project was awarded a grant through this latest round of funding.
The Heart Theatre, Effingham received $2,500 to conduct a feasibility study on the historic art deco cinema that was recently purchased by a new owner who is working with the City of Effingham to rehabilitate the vacant property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.