Landmarks Illinois has awarded matching grant funds to preservation projects across the state through its Preservation Heritage Fund program. The grant recipients are located in Chicago, Effingham and Springfield.
A total of $14,000 has been awarded to three preservation projects through the Preservation Heritage Fund Grant Program:
First Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Chicago: $5,000 to install a new boiler at the 1888 church on Chicago's Near West Side.
Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum, Effingham: $4,000 to paint the exterior of the former Effingham County Courthouse, an 1872 structure used today to exhibit local historic artifacts.
Preservation Inc., Springfield: $5,000 to help stabilize the Ursula Hall Music Conservancy, a 1908 building the nonprofit plans to rehabilitate into a community center.
The Preservation Heritage Fund Grant Program provides funding to organizations in Illinois leading historic preservation projects at significant structures that are under threat of demolition, require stabilization and/or reuse or structural evaluation or those that need to be evaluated for landmark eligibility.
Grant applications for this grant fund are accepted four times a year, and the next application deadline is April 15. Visit Landmarks Illinois website to learn more about each Preservation Heritage Fund grant recipient.
The grants awarded through Landmarks Illinois are given on a matching basis, requiring the recipient to raise funds equal or greater to the Landmarks Illinois grant amount. Landmarks Illinois grant funding is used toward preserving historic and significant places in communities throughout the state. Often, these small grants help spark community engagement around the preservation of a place and help boost local fundraising efforts for the preservation project.
