Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, a legal aid provider in central and southern Illinois, received a 2020 Governor’s Engaging Aging Award, after being nominated by AgeSmart Community Resources.
The Governor's Engaging Aging Award recognizes groups and organizations that have made a positive impact on the lives of seniors in the State of Illinois. These organizations lead by example to live better and work harder to leave a lasting mark for positive change. They were nominated by the Area Agencies on Aging around the state.
Land of Lincoln Legal Aid empowers older adults and teaches them to be strong advocates for themselves leaving a lasting impact. In the past year, Land of Lincoln’s Central Regional Office (East St. Louis) assisted 541 senior citizens.
Megan Kinney, Managing Attorney of Land of Lincoln’s Central Regional Office and Chair of its Senior Task Force, said, “ Land of Lincoln’s senior citizen team is both humbled and honored to receive the Governor’s Engaging Aging award. Our continued goal is to provide older adults with free legal help in hopes of protecting their income, housing and benefits, and to enable their independence. We take great pride in serving older adults, and continually accept difficult cases knowing we might be their last line of hope. “
