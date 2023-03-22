The 2023 Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) flying season kicks off April 4.
LLHF mission 65 will leave Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport for Washington, D.C., with 93 Central Illinois veterans — one World War II veteran, four Korean-era veterans and 88 Vietnam-era veterans.
These veterans and their 85 Guardians (who cover the cost of their own expenses) will arrive at the airport Tuesday morning at 4, having traveled from the 58 Illinois cities and communities of Altamont, Arthur, Athens, Atlanta, Aviston, Bellflower, Benld, Bloomington, Bridgeport, Brighton, Byron, Canton, Carlinville, Carrollton, Champaign, Chatham, Clinton, Danville, Decatur, Easton, Edgewood, Effingham, Fairbury, Granite City, Havana, Highland, Hillsboro, Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Lake City, Lincoln, Macon, Mattoon, Meredosia, Minoonk, Monticello, Morris, Morrisonville, Morton, Mulberry Grove, Nashville, Oakland, Oglesby, Palmyra, Pana, Pocahontas, Robinson, San Jose, Sherman, Shumway, Sigel, Springfield, St. Peter, Staunton, Teutopolis, Troy, Vandalia and Warrensburg.
“We are excited for the 2023 flying season to begin so that we can continue serving our most senior veterans with gratitude and appreciation,” said LLHF President Joan Bortolon.
Passengers will travel to Washington, D.C., on a chartered Sun Country 737 aircraft and by luxury motorcoaches on the ground upon arrival. The day includes visits to the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery Tomb of the Unknowns, the Lincoln Memorial, the National Air & Space Museum in Chantilly, Virginia, the US Marine Corps Memorial, and the US Air Force Memorial. This day of honor is provided at absolutely no cost to the veterans.
They return to Springfield airport at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The general public, friends and family, and LLHF alumni veterans are encouraged to pack the airport to welcome them home.
“Our veterans have told us that the welcome home in Springfield is one of the most rewarding parts of the experience. We are appreciative of those who come to the airport to give our veterans the welcome home they earned, deserved and never received,”said Bortolon.
Greeters are encouraged to arrive early and show appreciation and support for the veterans. Parking is free and volunteers will be in the parking area to assist guests to open spaces as well as the shuttle bus that will take them directly to the airport terminal door.
“We have worked hard to make up for the flights lost to COVID and have significantly reduced our waitlist and the wait time for veterans who want to fly with us. Now is the time for any World War II, Korean-era or Vietnam-era veteran who has not yet taken an honor flight to apply. This is your time to be honored.” Bortolon said.
Any seriously impaired or terminally ill veteran will be given flight priority. Veteran and Guardian applications may be obtained at www.LandofLincolnHonorFlight.org by clicking on the Applications tab.
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that receives no government funding. It is only able to honor veterans due to the donations, sponsorships, fundraising events, merchandise sales and supporting efforts of the many local businesses, individuals and organizations within its service area. Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is operated by all volunteers; it has no paid staff, no office and no utilities costs. Its overall administrative cost is approximately 1%, so virtually every dollar raised supports flight costs for veterans.
