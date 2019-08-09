After taking a month break to avoid the excessive heat of July, Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) is ready to fly again!
LLHF will take our fourth 2019 Honor Flight on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 departing from Springfield’s Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport honoring 93 American Veterans. On board LLHF Mission #57 to Washington DC, will be 5 World War II, 29 Korean War and 59 Vietnam War Era Veterans - all excited to visit and reflect with their comrades at their national memorials. These veterans represent all branches of military service: 19 Air Force, 43 Army, 8 Marine, 22 Navy and 1 Coast Guard.
Ninety-three (93) Veterans and their Guardians will arrive at the airport Tuesday morning at 4:15 AM, having traveled from the 52 central and southern Illinois cities and communities of Altamont, Assumption, Atlanta, Auburn, Bloomington, Breese, Bunker Hill, Cerro Gordo, Champaign, Charleston, Chatham, Collinsville, Cornland, Cowden, Danville, Decatur, Delavan, Effingham, Elkhart, Elmhurst, Forsyth, Gilman, Godfrey, Grafton, Hettick, Jacksonville, LaSalle, Lincoln, Litchfield, Maroa, Mattoon, Meredosia, Mt. Zion, Murrayville, Newton, Normal, Petersburg, Rantoul, Red Bud, Riverton, Shelbyville, Sherman, Sparta, Springfield, St. Joseph, Taylorville, Tilton, Troy, Urbana, Utica, Waverly and Willow Hill.
Our veterans will board luxury motor coaches upon arrival at Ronald Reagan National Airport in DC. Their most important stops will be at the World War II, Korean and Vietnam War memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery for the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns. Other stops include the Lincoln Memorial, the National Air & Space Museum (Chantilly, Virginia), the US Marine Corps Memorial and the US Air Force Memorial.
This day of honor is provided at absolutely no cost to our Veterans. They have paid enough; it is our turn to pay them back.
The return to Springfield airport is planned at 9:30 PM and the general public, along with friends and family, are encouraged to “pack the ‘port” to Welcome Home these heroes. Come early. All are encouraged to wear patriotic colors, bring chairs, balloons, posters, etc. to show appreciation and support to these Veterans who served and sacrificed so much for our country. Words of thanks, handshakes and hugs are also encouraged.
Veteran applications continue to be accepted with flight priority given in the following order: World War II (enlisted by 12/31/1946), then Korean War Era (01/01/1947 to 12/31/1957), followed by the Vietnam War Era (01/01/1958 to 05/07/1975). Any certified terminally ill Veteran should contact LLHF directly. Veteran or Guardian Applications may be obtained atwww.LandofLincolnHonorFlight.org by clicking on Applications tab.
LLHF is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that receives no government funding. It is only able to honor the Veteran with a trip to DC due to the generous donations, sponsorships, fundraising events, merchandise sales and supporting efforts of the many local businesses, individuals and organizations within our service area.Land of Lincoln Honor Flight has no paid staff, no office and no utilities costs. Our on-going administrative cost is approximately 1% - virtually every dollar raised supports flight costs for our Veterans.
Since our inception in 2009, Land of Lincoln Honor Flight has been privileged to serve 4,361 Illinois veterans on 56 flights.
Follow LLHF on Facebook to stay current on upcoming events and view our travels on flight day.
