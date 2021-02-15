The global COVID-19 pandemic impacted all Land of Lincoln Honor Flight activities and necessitated LLHF to make significant changes in normal ways of conducting business.
All of LLHF's 2020 flights were grounded. National took this action in consideration of the health and safety risks of veterans and passengers, the COVID-19 public gathering restrictions and the closure of public memorials in the Washington, DC, area.
The global pandemic also impacted fundraising, education and outreach activities throughout LLHF's 25,000-square-mile territory. Some events were held prior to the statewide quarantine mandate or when those requirements were lessened, but many activities (at least 35 planned events by March 2020), were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A major 2020 accomplishment for LLHF was the creation of the Flightless Honor Flight program.
The Flightless Honor Flight initiative is a program offered to an otherwise eligible veteran whose medical condition, even with reasonable accommodations, makes it impossible for him/her to ever participate on an actual Honor Flight. This program is not offered in addition to an upcoming flight but as a substitute for an actual flight and gives the veteran a simulated flight experience s/he would otherwise not be able to enjoy.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, plans to present the Flightless Honor Flight program to veterans currently residing in nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been suspended for the time-being. However, the program was presented to three veterans, taking all universal health precautions, in their homes during 2020. LLHF looks forward to additional presentations in 2021 as restrictions are lifted.
Individuals aware of a veteran who could qualify for this program should contact Steve Wheeler, Veteran Coordinator, at smwelr_llhf@aol.com or 217-473-2540.
In the hope that the health and safety of veterans and guardians can be assured, LLHF has tentatively scheduled the following flight dates for 2021:
Tuesday, July 20
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Tuesday, Nov. 9
These flights are subject to the direction of the National Honor Flight Network and public gathering restrictions in Washington, DC, Virginia and Illinois.
The current waitlist for Land of Lincoln Honor Flight includes four World War II veterans, 36 Korean-era veterans and 641 Vietnam-era veterans. Applications from veterans of these eras are still being accepted and are available at www.landoflincolnhonorflight.org or by calling 217-652-4719 or 217-585-1219.
Due to COVID-19, no flights were taken in 2020 so the number of veterans served since LLHF's inception (2009) remains unchanged: 4,639 veterans have been served in 59 flights.
