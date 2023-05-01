Land of Lincoln Credit Union of Decatur and Nokomis Savings Bank of Nokomis jointly announce they have entered into an agreement, whereby Land of Lincoln will acquire Nokomis Savings Bank.
While the agreement is contingent on obtaining regulatory and member approvals, as required, the proposed transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both institutions.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2024. When the acquisition is complete, Land of Lincoln will have approximately $482 million in assets and increase its footprint into Montgomery County and the surrounding areas with a total of 15 branches.
“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Nokomis Savings Bank and expand access to our service in Montgomery County and other contiguous market areas. This acquisition is part of Land of Lincoln’s strategic growth plan, which includes adding branches and markets to better assist our members throughout Illinois. Nokomis Savings Bank’s customers will become members of Land of Lincoln with full access to our wide array of products and services. We look forward to welcoming Nokomis Savings Bank’s customers and employees into our family,” said Robert Ares, President & CEO of Land of Lincoln.
Charles O’Malley, President of Nokomis, said, “We are delighted for the opportunity to join Land of Lincoln and believe this partnership will result in many benefits to our customers, employees and community. We look forward to working with Land of Lincoln to see this exciting transaction through to closing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.