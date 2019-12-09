Lakeview faculty member receives DAISY Award

Lakeview College of Nursing (LCN) recently honored a faculty member with a DAISY award.
The prestigious award was presented to Stacy Ordner, an LCN faculty member from Sigel. She received the awards at the college's recent Research Day Event.
Ordner is a 2009 graduate of LCN and has been an instructor at the LCN since 2014. She was noted as a role mode,l as well as an outstanding nurse, teacher and provider within the nomination received from one of her students, Deedra Morris.
"This is a woman who has an intense passion for nursing, and you can see it in all that she does each and every day. ... She represents what it is to be an excellent nurse, continually pushing for nothing less than the best for both her students and her patients," explained Morris.
Ordner was presented with a DAISY award certificate, pin and a Healer's Touch sculpture.
The DAISY Foundation is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in memory of J. Patrick Barnes who died at the age of 33, from complications of an auto-immune disease. Patrick's family was very touched by the remarkable compassion and clinical skill demonstrated by Patrick's nurses during his illness, so they created DAISY to recognize exceptional nurses everywhere. LCN has partnered with DAISY to present awards to extraordinary nursing students and faclulty members.
