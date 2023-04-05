Lakeview faculty member receives DAISY award

Lakeview College of Nursing (LCN) honored a faculty member with a DAISY award.
The award was presented during the college's recent Research Day to Keri Ashmore, an LCN faculty member from Effingham.
Ashmore has been a faculty member at Lakeview since 2019. She was nominated by Elijah Lamb, an LCN student from Greenup.
"Professor Ashmore does everything she can to make our time at Lakeview meaningful, both personally and in terms of our education," said Lamb, adding she goes above and beyond in the classroom and at clinical sites. "At the clinical site, she goes out of her way to ensure it is a positive environment and that everyone's assignments are considered thoughtfully...Also at clinical, she is routinely asking the nurses, techs and support staff if they need anything while our group is there, and she helps all of us as a group tackle the unit's needs, which helps build camaraderie amongst our group and the staff at the site."
Lamb described one time the care partners were talking about being behind on bathing the patients and Ashmore jumped in to help.
"The care partners expressed gratitude for this action because it relieved a large chunk of their duties during our clinical rotation. This lessened burden helped the care partners to maintain focus on each of their patients, which, in turn, helps to provide a safer care environment," said Lamb.
Ashmore received a DAISY award certificate, pin and a Healer's Touch sculpture.
The DAISY Foundation is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. Patrick's family was very touched by the remarkable compassion and clinical skill demonstrated by Patrick's nurses during his illness, so they created DAISY to recognize exceptional nurses everywhere. LCN has partnered with DAISY to present awards to extraordinary nursing students and faculty members.
More information about the DAISY award and LCN's online nomination form can be found at https://www.lakeviewcol.edu/daisy-award.
