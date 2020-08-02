Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston, IL, awarded numerous scholarships for the Summer 2020 semester. Area students receiving awards include the following:
Hannah Bierman of Effingham received the LCN Board Scolarship Honoring Pankey. Bierman attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.
Jenna Helton of Shelbyville received the LCN Board Scholarship Honoring Pam Taylor. Helton attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.
Ashley Miller of Shelbyville received the LCN Board Scholarship Honoring Nan Perry. Miller attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.
Morgan Phillips of Altamont received the LCN Board Scholarship Honoring Richard VanBurk. Phillips attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.
Lakeview College of Nursing Scholarships are made possible by generous donations to the College's scholarship endowment fund. Scholarships are awarded based upon criteria established by the donor as well as the financial need and/or academic merit of each applicant.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville, IL area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston, IL, in the fall of 2001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.