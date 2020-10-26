Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston awarded numerous scholarships for the fall 2020 semester. The following area students are among those who received scholarships:
Bryson Cutts of Greenup received the LCN Transfer Merit Scholarship.
Ashley Miller of Shelbyville received the Anderson and Luxton Memorial Funds.
Andrew Worthey of Louisville received the Helen Feldkamp Memorial Scholarship.
Lakeview College of Nursing Scholarships are awarded based upon criteria established by the donor as well as the financial need and/or academic merit of each applicant.
