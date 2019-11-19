Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston awarded numerous scholarships for the Fall 2019 semester. Recipients from the local area are as follows:

Kylie Cox of Flora received the Carroll and Luise Snyder Scholarship. Cox attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.

Kelsey Reardon of Altamont received the Golden K Kiwanis Scholarship. Reardon attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.

Joseph Runde of Teutopolis received the Manford Darnall Memorial Scholarship. Runde attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.

