Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston awarded numerous scholarships for the Fall 2019 semester. Recipients from the local area are as follows:
Kylie Cox of Flora received the Carroll and Luise Snyder Scholarship. Cox attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.
Kelsey Reardon of Altamont received the Golden K Kiwanis Scholarship. Reardon attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.
Joseph Runde of Teutopolis received the Manford Darnall Memorial Scholarship. Runde attends Lakeview's Charleston Campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.