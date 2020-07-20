Lakeview College of Nursing (LCN) has formed the 578th chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing and is now officially the Alpha Alpha Delta Chapter of Sigma.
A virtual induction ceremony for new members was held in June. New members of the Chapter include the following LCN graduates (class year in parenthesis) and faculty members:
Joseph Garland (2018) of Effingham
Brittany Miller (2015) of Altamont
Lanette Stuckey (2008) of Effingham
Lanette Stuckey, who is the dean of nursing at LCN, said that she was excited to not only help organize this chapter but also to become a member of it.
"Sigma is recognized worldwide for being a leader in nursing excellence and for providing tremendous opportunities for networking and professional development. I'm so glad that we were able to establish this," she said.
Graduates who were inducted into the Lakeview College of Nursing Honor Society and faculty members who are nurse leaders in their communities were invited to become a member of this prestigious, newly formed chapter.
The Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing (Sigma) is the second-largest nursing organization in the world with approximately 135,000 active members.
