Lakeview College honored twice with AACN Award

Lakeview College of Nursing (LCN) recently received the 2020 American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) Innovations in Professional Nursing Award in the small/liberal arts college category.
This is the second time that Lakeview has received this honor in the last two years. This year Lakeview received recognition for its teaching excellence program. Last year the focus was on a post-graduate mentorship program for LCN grads.
Three Lakeview faculty members, along with LCN’s dean of nursing, led LCN’s teaching excellence program. Assistant Professor Eleni Key of Brocton, Associate Professor Rita Wallace of Marshall, Associate Professor Ariel Wright of Danville and Dean of Nursing Lanette Stuckey of Effingham worked together on the teaching excellence program and submitted details to the AACN for consideration of the award.
The LCN faculty group provided a podium presentation on their work during the AACN Academic Nursing Leadership Conference that was held virtually in October. It was during that virtual conference they were presented the Innovations in Professional Nursing Award.
Their work on the teaching excellence program was previously published in the Nurse Educator journal. Within the journal, it is explained that this program was devised to increase the NCLEX-RN pass rates through improving the quality of teaching. Through the teaching excellence program, LCN nurse educators attended nursing education conferences, studied and took the educator certification exam, and developed and implemented a workshop that focused on teaching effectiveness for other faculty members.
Stuckey was pleased that Lakeview has been recognized for the success with these programs.
“It’s wonderful to receive this honor for the hard work we have put forth to design successful mentorship programs that ultimately lead to the success of our students and faculty. And, it was a really nice surprise to receive the award two years in a row,” said Stuckey.
