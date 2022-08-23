The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville will have the 12th Annual Youth Firearm Deer Hunt on Oct. 8 and 9.
To apply for the hunt, youth applicants must be younger than 18 years old on Oct. 8, 2022, and be accompanied by an adult. Applications must be received by 8 a.m. on Sept. 19. Applications can be picked up at the Lake Shelbyville Project Office Monday through Friday between from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online at https://www.mvs.usace.army.mil/Portals/54/docs/recreation/lakeshelbyville/2022%20Youth%20Deer%20Hunt%20Application%20Fillable.pdf
On Sept. 19, a total of 10 participants will be publicly drawn from the pool of applicants at 9 a.m. at the Lake Shelbyville Project Office. Successful applicants will be notified by phone shortly after the drawing to let them know if their name was drawn to participate in the hunt.
Each of the 10 participants will hunt in closed recreation areas with assistance from USACE personnel and volunteers. For further information or to volunteer to help with the event contact Natural Resource Specialist Cory Donnel at 217-774-3951 ext. 7001.
