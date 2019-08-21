The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville will hold the 10th Annual Youth Firearm Deer Hunt on Oct. 12 and 13.
To apply for the hunt, youth must be less than 18 years old on Oct. 12 and be accompanied by an adult on the hunt. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Sept. 6. Applications can be picked up at the Lake Shelbyville Project Office Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., or online at: www.tinyurl.com/LakeShelbyville-Hunting
On Sept. 9, a total of 10 participants will be publicly drawn from the pool of applicants at 8 a.m. at the Lake Shelbyville Project Office. All applicants will be notified by phone shortly after the draw to let them know if their name was drawn to participate in the hunt.
Each of the 10 participants will hunt in select locations in either Shelby or Moultrie County. They will also enjoy a deer camp atmosphere at the Okaw Bluff Group Camp.
Orientation will begin the evening of Oct. 11, followed by two days of hunting on Oct. 12 and 13. All meals will be provided as well. For further information, contact Park Ranger Taylor Finks at 217-774-3951 ext. 7028.
