The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville would like to remind public land users of upcoming trail closure dates.
Camp Camfield, General Dacey Mountain Bike Trail and the Illini Trail are all closed to any nonhunting users or activities for the duration of first and second firearm deer season as well as muzzleloader season. Trails do not close for archery deer season.
2020 Firearm Deer Season Dates
First Firearm Deer Season — Nov. 20-22
Second Firearm Deer Season — Dec. 3-6
Muzzleloader Deer Season — Dec. 11-13
For additional information, call the Lake Shelbyville Project Office at 217-774-3951.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.