Officials from the U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Shelbyville, are looking for volunteers to help take care of Coon Creek Campground and Lithia Springs Campground.
Two volunteer positions at the Coon Creek Campground will be responsible for mowing within and around the Coon Creek Campground. Four more volunteer positions at Coon Creek Campground and Lithia Springs Campground will be responsible for keeping the areas sanitized and presentable for campers and visitors.
The mentioned positions can be accomplished by an individual volunteer. However, a pair of volunteers for these positions are ideal. Experience is not required but preferred. Lake Shelbyville officials are looking for individuals who are dependable, hardworking, have good people skills, a team player, motivated, and have an eye for detail. Spend April 2020 through October 2020 work-camping at Lake Shelbyville.
All equipment and supplies for all of these positions are provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In return, for approximately 20 hours of volunteered service per week, volunteers will be provided a free campsite that includes electric, water and sewer hookups. Volunteers who work 250 hours or more at federal recreation sites also earn a free annual pass. For more information, call 217-774-3951 ext. 7004 or visit the Lake Shelbyville Project Office at 1989 State Hwy 16, in Shelbyville, pr email erica.l.nabers@usace.army.mil. Apply online at Volunteer.gov.
