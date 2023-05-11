The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville and Friends of Lake Shelbyville is hosting a free fishing tournament for children 12 and under on Saturday, June 3, at Opossum Pond. The pond is located near the entrance to the Opossum Creek Recreation Area.
Participants must preregister by calling 217-774-3951 ext. 2, or email lakeshelbyville@usace.army.mil. Information needed is name of participant, age of participant on event day, name of parent/guardian, and phone number for parent/guardian.
Registration check-in begins at 8 a.m. for the age 6 and under category, and participants will fish from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Registration check-in begins at 8:45 a.m. for the age 7-9 and 10-12 category, and participants will fish from 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Prizes will be awarded for biggest fish, smallest fish and most fish in each age division. All children will receive a certificate for participating. The tournament will be limited to bank fishing only. All participants are required to bring and wear a life jacket. Fishing equipment (including tackle and bait) is not provided, and children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Catch and release after weigh-in.
Volunteers are needed to assist with baiting, weighing, measuring, helping kids, and recording tournament information. The supplies for all volunteer activities will be provided, but if you have supplies that you would like to bring and use during the event, do so. All volunteers will receive one free night of camping at Lake Shelbyville at a U.S. Army Corps of EngineersCampground.
Illinois Free Fishing Days are June 18-21. Illinois’ Free Fishing Days provide families and individuals an opportunity to try recreational fishing without the commitment of purchasing a fishing license.
For further information, to preregister, or to volunteer call the Lake Shelbyville Interpretive Services and Outreach Department at 217-774-3951 ext. 2
