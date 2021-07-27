The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville will be conducting dove hunts on Wednesday, Sept. 1, t Whitley Creek and South Sand Creek Dove Fields.
On Sept. 1, two hunts will take place at each field, one in the morning (7-11:30 a.m.) and one in the afternoon (2-7 p.m.). Typically, both fields would require a permit to hunt opening day. However, due to excessive deer browsing on the flowers, a free public drawing will take place prior to each hunt at Whitley Creek. Flowers are better than expected. Hunters should arrive at Whitley Creek 45 minutes before the start of the morning or afternoon hunt. All participants will only be able to hunt once on Sept. 1.
A permit is required to participate in the hunt at South Sand Creek. Permit applications can be picked up at the Lake Shelbyville Project Office Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. or obtained online at https://www.mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Lake-Shelbyville/Recreation/Hunting.
Applicants will be able to indicate their preference for the hunt (a.m., p.m. or either). Permit applications must be received at the Lake Shelbyville Project Office no later than 8 a.m. on Aug. 16. A $30 permit issuance fee will be assessed per blind (good for two hunters), payable at the time of application. One permit will allow two hunters the use of a designated hunting blind. The public drawing for permits will take place on Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. at the Lake Shelbyville Project Office. Applicants do not have to be present for the drawing; successful applicants will be notified by phone no later than Aug. 17. Hunting blinds for both hunts will be drawn at the field before each hunt on Sept. 1.
