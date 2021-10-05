The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville is offering additional deer hunting opportunities at Whitley Creek Recreation Area in Moultrie County for disabled deer hunters holding a state-issued P2A card.
Disabled hunters will be able to reserve one of four blinds in the closed Recreation Area during archery deer season. All four blinds were built by Boy Scouts to earn their Eagle Scout status.
These four blinds allow disabled hunters who would like to archery hunt to have an easily accessible area in which to deer hunt. Hunting will be allowed by permit only throughout the archery season (to exclude dates the week prior to the youth shotgun season and first shotgun season).
Reservations will be taken immediately and must be made three days in advance of the hunt. Each hunter will be allowed to reserve up to two days at a time, however, the hunter must have used their reservation before signing up for additional hunt dates.
For additional information or to make a reservation contact Park Ranger Taylor Finks at (217) 774-3951 ext. 7028.
