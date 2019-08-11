Lake Shelbyville - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is partnering with the Lake Volunteers Association, Central Illinois Mountain Bike Association, General Dacey Trail Mountain Bike Club, and Bike and Hike Effingham to host the 2nd Annual DirtWorx MTB Fest on Sept. 13-15.
DirtWorx MTB Fest invites mountain bikers to spend the weekend camping at Coon Creek Campground as they enjoy the mountain bike trails at Lake Shelbyville. Weekend activities include pump track riding, trail riding on the General Dacey and Camp Campfield, free tune-ups, games, food vendors, live music, and more! Pocket-sized maps will be provided for riders to easily navigate self-guided rides throughout the weekend. Beginner, intermediate and advanced group rides will also be available. Event headquarters will be located at Coon Creek Campground.
Friday, September 13, 2019
5 p.m. - Registration at Coon Creek Campground. Dinner not provided
Friday night
7 p.m. - Night Ride on the General Dacey Mountain Bike Trail
Saturday, September 14, 2019
8-10 a.m. - Free Tune Ups by Bike & Hike at Camp Camfield
9 a.m. Group Ride at Camp Camfield 1:00pm - Group Ride at General Dacey 4:00pm - Whimsical Nonsense Games at Coon Creek Campground 5:00-7:00pm - Dinner Sunday, September 15, 2019
8-10 a.m. - Free Tune Ups by Bike & Hike at General Dacey
8 a.m.-noon - Open Riding at General Dacey Trail & Camp Camfield
4 p.m. - Must be checked out of campsite.
$50 - Single - All-inclusive registration for adult, with camping, live music, a food voucher, and t-shirt.
$75 - Couple - All-inclusive registration for 2 adults, with camping, live music, a food voucher, and t-shirt.
$15 - Kids (16 & under) - All-inclusive with paying adult: Camping, live music, a food voucher, and t-shirt.
Visit www.bikereg.com/dirtworx-mtb-fest to access online registration.
Participants must register by Sept. 1 to receive a t-shirt.
*Free tune-ups are for minor repairs and adjustments.
Questions may be directed to Ashely Florey by phone at (217)774-3951 ext. 7005 or by e-mail at lakeshelbyville@usace.army.mil.
