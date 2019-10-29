The burning of leaves and landscape waste is permitted at Lake Sara between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No burning is allowed on Sunday.
Fires must be completely extinguished, except during the hours allowed. Fires must never be allowed to smolder even during the permitted hours and must be supervised at all times.
Blowing leaves into Lake Sara is strictly prohibited and could contaminate the water supply. If anyone is caught blowing leaves into the lake, a citation will be issued.
For more information about rules and regulations at Lake Sara, visit: www.effinghamwaterauthority.org .
