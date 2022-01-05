Sponsorship is open for the 24th Annual Lake Sara Dam Run, which will be held April 2.
Five-hundred-dollar sponsors appear on Dam Run shirts and receive five free entries. One-hundred-dollar sponsors appear on Dam Run huggies and receive one free entry. Deadline to sponsor is Saturday, Jan. 29. To become a sponsor, mail your business name, phone number, contact person and email address to Lake Sara Dam Run, Attn: Ruth Rhodes, 206 Santa Fe Ave., Effingham IL 62401. Make checks payable to Lake Sara Dam Run and include business logo if donating $500 or more. Donations must be cash or tangible items such as food, drinks or products.
For more information call Ruth Rhodes at 217-254-9178 or email rif2run@gmail.com, or visit the event's Facebook page: Lake Sara Dam Run.
Last year 600 runners/walkers, including virtual, participated in the event, which raised $15,200 to support the following state and Local organizations:
Special Olympics Illinois, $10,500
Effingham County Athletes, $2,500
Coles County Athletes, $1,300
Effingham Water Authority, $300
Effingham High School, $200
St. Anthony High School, $200
St. John's LYF, $100
LeAnn's Light, $100
