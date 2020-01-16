Lake Sara Dam Run is seeking sponsors.
The run, which benefits Special Olympics Illinois and Effingham and Coles county athletes, will be Saturday, April 4. Last year, 681 runners/walkers participated.
For $500-plus donation, the sponsor's business name/logo will appear on custom Dam Run full-zip sweatshirts plus the sponsor will receive five free entries. For $100-plus donation, the sponsor's business name and phone number will appear on huggies given to all finishers plus the sponsor will receive one free entry. Donations must be cash or tangible items such as food, drink or products. Organizers are open to any company's unique ideas.
Deadline to sponsor is Friday, Feb. 14. Visit Lake Sara Dam Run Facebook page or https://raceroster.com/events/2020/25553/lake-sara-dam-run. For more info, call Ruth Rhodes at 217-254-9178 or email rif2run@gmail.com.
