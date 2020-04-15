Lake Land College is working with industry professionals to assess the extent of damage caused by a fire that broke out on an isolated section of the roof of Neal Hall at Lake Land College on Tuesday at approximately 2:50 p.m.
The Mattoon Fire Department declared the fire out by 4:35 p.m. after determining all smoldering and hot spots were extinguished.
The initial assessment reveals the building is structurally safe, however, there is smoke damage throughout the building and water damage to the roof and the commons area of the north wing near the art and music classrooms.
Crews and specialists have begun the cleanup process and continue to assess damage to classroom materials and electronics in addition to the structural elements.
The college’s goal is to restore the classrooms and building to a safe and healthy learning environment when classes resume on campus.
The roof of Neal Hall was being replaced and the contractors who were working on the roofing project escaped from the building without injury. There were no students or staff in the building when this occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The campus remains on Level 3 Restricted Access to all students and staff, with the exception of a select few employees authorized under the Level 3 Restricted Access.
Neal Hall houses staff offices, a nursing lab, 2-D and 3-D art labs, a music classroom, a biology lab and greenhouse, an earth science lab and general education classrooms.
The Neal Hall Roofing Project is one of several facilities projects approved to continue as an essential operation under the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-10. The Lake Land College Board of Trustees approved the project during a special meeting March 27. All construction employees are required to submit a Campus Visitor Approval Form and take proactive measures to practice social distancing of six feet, use personal protective equipment when appropriate and use hand sanitizer and wash hands frequently while on campus.
