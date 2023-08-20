Lake Land College welcomes Thomas Moll as the college’s new coordinator of mental health services.
With over 20 years of behavioral health experience, Moll seeks to support the success of Lake Land students by providing wellness services throughout the college.
Moll is a Lake Land College alumnus, graduating in 1997 with an associate degree in human services. He then completed a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Illinois at Springfield in 2000 before attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and obtaining a master’s degree in social work in 2002. Recently, he served as a licensed clinical social worker for Family Care Associates in Effingham.
“The opportunity to work at Lake Land College allows me to take everything I have learned in the behavioral health field for over 20 years and bring it back home to the place my educational journey began,” Moll said.
Moll’s behavioral health services include both individual and group therapy sessions to help students navigate struggles with anxiety, depression and many other forms of crisis. These services are available to all Lake Land students at no charge and are completely confidential. Students are welcome to access therapy services on a walk-in basis and will soon be able to schedule appointments through a student app called Navigate.
“We are fortunate to have someone of Tom’s experience at Lake Land College to serve as a resource to help students with their wellness challenges on their pathway to success,” said Vice President for Student Services Valerie Lynch.
Moll’s position is part of Lake Land’s new Student Wellness Center, which also includes nursing services, the Laker Food Pantry and the Active Minds student peer-to-peer club. These services help ensure that Lake Land students are safe, healthy and empowered to pursue their personal and academic goals. All health services are available in room 512 of the Luther Student Center.
Complementing these services is Lake Land’s partnership with TimelyCare, a web-based platform that offers 24/7 access to wellness resources. All Lake Land students can receive up to six free virtual treatment sessions through the TimelyCare platform. Students also have free access to a meditation and relaxation app called Calm.
To learn more about Lake Land’s Student Wellness Center and available mental health resources, contact Moll at tmoll@lakelandcollege.edu or Lake Land Counseling Services by email at counsel@lakelandcollege.edu or by phone at 217-234-5232.
