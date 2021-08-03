In accordance with new guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Lake Land College’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Team will be implementing new pandemic response safety protocols to protect the college community.
“Since announcing our return to a more traditional campus environment and in-person class offerings for the fall, the college has been closely monitoring the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and guidelines issued by the CDC and IDPH. Knowing that a majority of the counties in our college district are at CDC’s “Substantial” or “High” risk levels for community transmission, we are taking these measures to ensure a safe and effective learning environment,” Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said.
Masks covering the nose and mouth will be required for all individuals at all times while inside campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Masks can be removed when alone in an enclosed room with the door shut or in a designated eating area on campus.
All plans for in-person services, classes, events and meetings will continue as planned, maintaining social distancing whenever feasible while indoors. For the fall semester, students can select from in-person, virtual and online courses to build a schedule that best suits their needs.
Employees, students and visitors coming to a college facility are encouraged to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to visiting campus and to refrain from visiting if feeling ill.
Pandemic safety protocols are subject to change with direction provided by the CDC, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB), the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) and the Governor’s Office. Lake Land College will provide updates as relevant information becomes available.
