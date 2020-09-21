The Lake Land College TRIO Student Support Services program staff will continue helping students succeed for another five years.
The federally funded program recently learned that its funding was renewed for the 2020-2025 grant cycle. The program is funded to serve 160 students per year and has met that goal throughout all five years of the previous grant cycle.
TRIO Student Support Services is a program created to help students in need succeed at Lake Land College. TRIO is funded by the U.S. Department of Education to help students complete their academic goals, graduate from Lake Land College and transfer to a four-year college.
"TRIO Student Support Services is the support system to answer any questions students may have about being at Lake Land, whether that is helping them with financial aid, locating resources in the community, study help or many other things," Amber Niebrugge, director of TRIO Student Support Services, said. "We are here to help students be successful from one semester to the next until they graduate or transfer."
The mission of the TRIO program is to provide an environment that promotes social and personal growth for first-generation, low-income, and/or students with disabilities. To accomplish this mission, TRIO provides academic, social and cultural support, increases retention and graduation rates, assists students in the admissions process and completion of all necessary forms, develops relationships with external and internal entities to provide referrals and collaborative services and assists in developing short- and long-term goals for each academic semester based on students' needs.
Counselors and advisers work with each student individually, providing and connecting students with a wide variety of support services, events and activities. TRIO provides one-on-one meetings with staff, informative workshops and access to educational, social and cultural opportunities available only to TRIO participants. All of TRIO services are free to eligible students.
To be eligible for TRIO Student Support Services, a student must be pursuing an associate degree or certificate and meet at least one of the following requirements. The student must be a first-generation college student meaning neither parent nor legal guardian graduated from a four-year institution, meet certain income requirements such as being eligible for a Pell grant or the student must be eligible for Student Accommodations at Lake Land College.
More information can be located on the Lake Land College website at lakelandcollege.edu/trio-student-support-services or by calling or texting 217-234-5456. For further questions, please contact triosss@lakelandcollege.edu.
