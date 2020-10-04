Lake Land College will be hosting several virtual information events throughout the fall semester.
The virtual events are centered on specific topics students and families encounter in the college decision-making process. Attendees will need to register for the events at lakelandcollege.edu/visit. Each of the virtual sessions will take place on Zoom and will be 30 minutes or less. Zoom meeting information will be sent to registrants via email.
The events will include five different areas of focus: Admissions Process, Financial Aid Process & Paying for College, Academic Divisions & Programs, Student Panel Q & A and Honors Experience.
The Admissions Process events will allow attendees to meet a Lake Land College admissions representative who will walk step by step through the admissions process and answer any questions attendees may have. A current Lake Land College student will also be available to share what it is like to be part of Laker Nation.
Admissions process events will be held on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m., Oct. 19 at 3 p.m., Nov. 4 at 6 p.m., Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
Financial Aid Process and Paying for College events will help potential students learn about scholarships and how to apply for them, the financial aid process and paying for college.
Financial Aid Process and Paying for College events will be held on Oct. 8 at 6 p.m., Oct. 20 at 3 p.m., Nov. 5 at 6 p.m., Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. and Dec 3 at 6 p.m.
At Academic Programs and Divisions events, attendees can hear from a faculty member in their academic area of interest. Whether attendees know what they want to study or have many questions, faculty members will be available to provide information on the academic area of choice.
Academic Programs and Divisions events will be held on Oct. 13 at 3 p.m., Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.
To explore what life is really like as a Laker, the Student Q & A panels will feature students from various student organizations who will be available to answer questions about topics such as classes, majors and student involvement or internships. This will be an opportunity to ask students what they like best about Lake Land College and ask them to share tips for success.
Student Q & A Panels will be held on Oct. 15 at 3 p.m., Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 3 p.m.
Lake Land College also offers an Honors Experience for students. Events to learn about what encompasses the multifaceted Honors Experience and how to participate will be available on Oct. 14 at 3 p.m., Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 9 at 3 p.m.
These events are opportunities to learn about what Lake Land College has to offer and how those interested can go about taking advantage of the resources available. In addition to the virtual events, weekly in-person campus tours are available as well. Visit lakelandcollege.edu/visit or call 217-234-5232.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.