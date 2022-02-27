Lake Land College will host a virtual information session for its new Court Reporting and Captioning program March 24 at 6 p.m. Attendees will learn about the multiple career opportunities for court reporters and captioners, as well as the advantages of Lake Land’s online program.
Lake Land College launched the program this past fall in response to the high demand for court reporting and closed-captioning professionals throughout the state and nation.
“Court reporting creates several opportunities for rewarding career paths for students who are interested in developing this skill set,” Lisa Earp, business instructor/director of court reporting/office professionals program coordinator, said. “Those who are successful in this field are often good listeners, have advanced typing or texting speeds, are talented musicians and are strong in English and grammar.”
This degree program trains students for careers in the judicial setting as either official or freelance court reporters. Students are also prepared for careers providing captioning for broadcast television and internet programs and providing word-for-word translation for the deaf and hard-of-hearing population in educational, civic and corporate settings.
“Stenography had always interested me,” student Mandy Hanner said. “I had the opportunity to try out a machine and get some experience through the First Steps program. Then, when Lake Land started this program, I thought ‘This is perfect’.”
Working both a full-time and a part-time job while taking classes, Hanner said her experience in the online program has been a positive one.
“When I went to college the first time there was no such thing as an online class,” Hanner said. “Lake Land has been wonderful. Any time I’ve had a question it’s been answered. Any time I’ve had an issue outside of class the teachers have been so nice to work with me.”
The program is designed to train students on a specialized, 24-key, shorthand keyboard used by court reporters and captioners, known as the stenotype machine. Throughout the program, students build their writing speed on a steno machine from beginner speeds to a career-level speed of 225 words per minute. If a student does not have confident keyboarding skills prior to acceptance into the program, a keyboarding skill building course can be taken.
Students will purchase or rent-to-own a steno machine.
All classes are available online, but many will offer a virtual component where students can attend Zoom sessions
The final semester of the program, students will complete a one-hour internship course where they will be placed in a courtroom or deposition setting to work under the supervision of a court reporter.
Upon graduation, students will be prepared to sit for the Illinois Certified Shorthand Reporter (CSR) and the National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) Registered Skilled Reporter (RSR) and Registered Professional Reporter (RPR) certification exams.
Program application requirements include admission to Lake Land College and completion of three program assessment tests: an interest exam; English and grammar exam; and a timed keyboarding exam.
For more information about the special admission Court Reporting and Captioning degree program, visit lakelandcollege.edu/high-demand-programs/court-reporting.
