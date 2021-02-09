The Lake Land College Foundation and Alumni Association will host Love a Laker, a weeklong giving event, from Feb. 14 to 20. The event will introduce a new giving platform.
Donations will go toward helping deserving students achieve their educational goals via scholarships and other financial assistance opportunities.
"We are looking forward to seeing how everyone will come together and participate," Alumni Engagement & Special Events Coordinator Amanda Tucker said. "Every little bit counts toward helping provide the resources students need through giving and scholarships."
Each donation will bring the campaign closer to the $10,000 goal, no matter the size. To stay up to date on the weeklong event, follow the Lake Land College Foundation & Alumni Facebook page.
Within the new platform, donors will have the options to donate any amount, designate the gift to a specific area and to give anonymously if desired.
The foundation offers many different methods of giving including online, gift planning, endowed gifts, matched gifts, gifts via test message or check and others.
Contribute by calling 217-234-5363 or visiting lakelandcollege.edu/foundation/giving.
