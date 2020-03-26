Several Student Life organizations at Lake Land College have announced opportunities for virtual engagement throughout spring 2020. Most of the events will take place via the different organizations' Facebook pages.
"These students are posting some really cool interactive posts and events," Valerie Lynch, director of student life, said. "We are asking faculty, staff and students to 'like' and share the social media pages and interact when they can."
The Lake Land College Student Activity Board will be hosting "Around the World in 5 Days" March 24 through March 28. This activity will be available via the "Lake Land College Student Activity Board" Facebook page and will consist of virtual museum tours in places such as London, France and South America. Participants will also have the opportunity to experience cultural movies, music and food.
"Career and Finance Week" will be hosted by the Student Government Association March 30 through April 3, via the "Lake Land College Student Government Association" Facebook page. This event will kick off Financial Literacy and Internship week, giving participants the opportunity to learn about finance, resume building and leadership. The group will also be hosting a virtual fashion show.
The Navigator News will host "Earth and Sustainability Week" April 20 through 24 on its Facebook page, "Lake Land College Navigator News." At this event, participants will have the opportunity to learn how their footprint affects the earth by discussing sustainability with Student Care and Advocacy.
The Student Activity Board will also be hosting student club and organization spotlights every day from April 27 to May 1.
One of the Facebook pages will highlight a craft or activity participants can do at home on #MAKEITMONDAYS. Those looking to test their minds can join the Student Activity Board on KAHOOT for trivia every Tuesday at noon on #TRIVIATUESDAYS, and those interested in cooking can join the Navigator News on their Facebook page every Wednesday at 7 p.m. on #WHIPITUPWEDNESDAYS.
Lake Land College will continue to offer opportunities to get involved in student life and activities. There may be more opportunities to participate in events at a later date, so be sure to follow the Lake Land College Facebook page, as well as the Student Activity Board, Student Government Association and the Navigator News Facebook pages for more virtual events.
