Lake Land College will celebrate with graduates during an in-person commencement ceremony on Friday, May 13, at 6 p.m. in the Field House.
“We are excited to gather together and recognize the accomplishments of our graduates in a traditional in-person commencement,” Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said.
This will be the first in-person ceremony the college has held since 2019.
“We know this year’s graduates have been through so much during the past two years. Many of them were not able to have a traditional ceremony at their high school, so we hope they will take advantage of this opportunity and participate in the ceremony,” Dean of Admission Services Jon Van Dyke said.
College photographers will capture moments throughout the evening and make the photos available for download at no cost.
The ceremony will be livestreamed via the Internet from the college’s homepage at lakelandcollege.edu. In addition to seating in the Field House, overflow seating showing a livestream on a large screen will be available throughout campus. A recording will also be available for viewing on YouTube and local cable channels in the days following.
The process to sign up for commencement is simple and can be completed online. There is no cost to order a cap and gown or to participate in the ceremony. The first step is to file an Intent to Graduate in the student portal, the Laker Hub. After filing the intent, Admissions & Records will send the graduate a letter with instructions on how to measure for a cap and gown online in the Laker Hub.
The deadline to file an Intent to Graduate is Friday, March 18. The deadline to measure for a cap and gown is Wednesday, March 30.
For more information about commencement contact Admissions and Records, Luther Student Center, 217-234-5434.
