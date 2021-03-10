Lake Land College is adding a new feature to the graduation ceremonies this May. In addition to a virtual commencement ceremony, the college will host a parade for all graduates on campus on May 14.
The Graduate Parade will follow the circle drive of campus. Faculty and staff will line the drive and graduates are encouraged to decorate their vehicles. Graduates are welcome to bring family members to drive in the car with them. Spectators will be limited to Lake Land College employees.
Along the route, graduates will stop in front of the Luther Student Center, where Lake Land College President Dr. Josh Bullock will present the graduate a diploma cover. Families are then welcome to park in Lot F and take a photo on campus grounds.
"We are excited to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates on campus and virtually," Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said. "We know this year's graduates have much to celebrate and we look forward to our Commencement Day events."
Graduates and guests will be required to go through the COVID-19 check-in station and prove that they have a face mask and have been cleared by completing the COVID-19 Screening Form. Only one car per graduate is permitted.
