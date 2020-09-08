Lake Land College will host a site visit for continuing accreditation of its Associate Degree and Practical Nursing programs by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
The public is invited to meet with the site visit team and share comments about the programs in person at a meeting Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. The meeting will take place on the Lake Land College campus in the Neal Hall south room at 5001 Lake Land Blvd, Mattoon.
Written comments are also welcome and should be submitted directly to:
Dr. Marsal Stoll, Chief Executive Officer
Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing
3343 Peachtree Road Northeast, Suite 850
Atlanta, GA 30326
Email: mstoll@acenursing.org
All written comments should be received by the ACEN by Sept. 14.
All visitors to campus will be required to complete the Campus Visit Screening Form on the Lake Land College website as well as wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth.
