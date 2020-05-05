Lake Land College will be honoring graduates at the first Lake Land College virtual commencement ceremony on June 18 at 6 p.m.
Graduates will soon receive a Laker Grad Pack in the mail with celebratory gifts from the college and Alumni Association, as well as a cap, tassel and diploma cover.
Information on how graduates can upload photos and name pronunciation to participate in the virtual ceremony will be shared via Lake Land College email addresses as well as on the website and social media. Graduates are asked to take note of the deadlines which are May 26 for the phonetic submission and June 5 for the registration and photo submission.
Earlier in the semester, the college had to make the difficult decision to cancel the traditional commencement ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Student Government Association suggested several options and college leaders researched how best to celebrate with graduates and their families.
Lake Land College President Josh Bullock announced the virtual ceremony to the college community in a Bullock Broadcast.
"We are thrilled to be able to celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of the Laker Nation Class of 2020 at the college's first-ever Virtual Commencement Ceremony," Bullock said. "We have so much admiration for these graduates. Completing a college degree or certificate is a milestone worthy of great celebration in the best of circumstances, but succeeding during the unexpected transition to a virtual environment is remarkable and very worthy of celebration."
The virtual ceremony will include many aspects of the traditional commencement ceremony, such as speakers, recognition of awards and the reading of graduates' names, along with a slide featuring a photo and degree.
"We want to be sure that graduates understand they have the opportunity to upload a photo of themselves and call in the pronunciation of their names for the virtual ceremony," Bullock said. "Graduates, please be sure to check your Laker Mail for additional information."
The information will also be shared online at lakelandcollege.edu/admissions/graduation.
