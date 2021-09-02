Lake Land College announced the 2021 summer graduates. The following students completed their degrees and certificates this summer:

Altamont

Chase Austin, Associate in Arts: Criminal Justice

Jayme Campe, Certificate: Medical Assistant

Jordan Flach, Associate in Science: Chemistry

Maelee Phillips, Certificate: Practical Nursing

Joanna Schultz, Associate in Arts: Other Major

Brittany Siebert, Associate in Applied Science: Dental Hygiene

Grace Simmons, Certificate: Esthetics

Hayden Voelker, Associate in Arts: Business

Beecher City

Alisha Jewell, Certificate: Medical Assistant; Associate in Applied Science: Medical Assistant

Jessica Prichard, Associate in Applied Science: Accounting

Ashley Rhodes, Certificate: Cosmetology

Brownstown

Elissa Baron, Associate in Applied Science: Dental Hygiene

Dieterich

Kaitlyn Bloemer, Associate in Arts: Elementary Education

Leah Brummer, Certificate: Cosmetology

Mariah Kitterman, Certificate: Practical Nursing

Edgewood

Amy Anzio, Certificate: Practical Nursing

Montana Tonn, Associate in Arts: Agriculture Transfer

Effingham

Breanna Alexander, Certificate: Practical Nursing

Bianca Alwali, Associate in Liberal Studies

Mackenzie Blackerby, Certificate: Entrepreneurship

Holly Bloemker, Associate in Science: Pre-Medicine

Logan Borries, Associate in Arts: Elementary Education

Carsyn Bushue, Associate in Arts: Business

Deborah Fowler, Associate in Applied Science: Dental Hygiene

Jessica Golden, Associate in Arts: Pre-Veterinary Medicine

Kaitlyn Hall, Certificate: Medical Assistant Bridge

Caralee Hayes, Associate in Arts: Business

Jared Hoene, Associate in Arts: Criminal Justice

Molly Hougham, Associate in Arts: Sociology/Social Work

Ardyn Huss, Certificate: Practical Nursing

Emma Huss, Certificate: Esthetics

Will Kabbes, Associate in Arts: Business

Jackson Matteson, Associate in Arts: Business

Brayton Poland, Associate in Arts: Criminal Justice

Fidencio Sanchez-Hernandez, Certificate: Auto Mechanic I; Associate in Applied Science: Automotive Technology

Katrina Summers, Certificate: Practical Nursing

Alex Thoele, Associate in Engineering Science

Farina

Fatima Viramontes, Associate in Applied Science: Dental Hygiene; Associate in Liberal Studies

Greenup

Dayton Mitchell, Associate in Arts: Business

Shelby Napier, Certificate: Medical Assistant; Associate in Applied Science: Medical Assistant

Alexander Talley, Associate in Arts: Business

Louisville

Kenzie Robertson, Certificate: Practical Nursing

Mason

Anna Hakman, Associate in Arts: Business

Nathan Lohman, Associate in Arts: Business

Logan Pontious, Certificate: Desktop Publishing; Associate in Applied Science: IT-Graphic Design

Mode

Alyssa Cole, Associate in Applied Science: Dental Hygiene

Montrose

Olivia Kanizer, Certificate: Practical Nursing

Neoga

Reece Ballinger, Associate in Arts: English

Chase Lanham, Associate in Arts: Physical Education

Amanda Phillips, Associate in Applied Science: Human Services - Sociology

Newton

Angela Goebel, Certificate: Medical Assistant Bridge

St. Elmo

Taran Duckworth, Associate in Applied Science: Dental Hygiene

St. Peter

Jade Fancher, Associate in Applied Science: Human Services - Psychology

Adam Schroeder, Associate in Arts: English

Shelbyville

Christopher Bullock, Associate in Arts: Business

Elizabeth Carlson, Certificate: Practical Nursing

Kaylee Davis, Certificate: Esthetics

Ashley Kite, Certificate: Professional Sales; Certificate: Marketing; Certificate: Business Development; Associate in Applied Science: Management; Certificate: Management

Bridgette Lockhart, Associate in Applied Science: Human Services - Criminal Justice

Raye Mays, Certificate: Practical Nursing

Dean Walters, Associate in Arts: Liberal Arts

Shumway

Kelsey Hankins, Certificate: Practical Nursing

Nicholas Miller, Associate in Arts: History

Sigel

Emma Fearday, Associate in Arts: Elementary Education

Megan Krampe, Associate in Arts: Business

Stewardson

Jocelyn Schultz, Associate in Arts: Business

Strasburg

Hayleigh Duncan, Associate in Applied Science: Dental Hygiene

Calla Roney, Certificate: Practical Nursing

Teutopolis

Benjamin Kitten, Associate in Science: Pre-Medicine

Audrey Kreke, Associate in Arts: Early Childhood Education

Sayde Levandoske, Certificate: Massage Therapy

Shannon Thoele, Certificate: Cosmetology

Caleb Wendt, Associate in Arts: Business

Toledo

Emily Carlen, Associate in Arts: Mathematics

Austin Kline, Certificate: Practical Nursing

Watson

Jenna Wojcik, Certificate: Medical Assistant

