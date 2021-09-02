Lake Land College announced the 2021 summer graduates. The following students completed their degrees and certificates this summer:
Altamont
Chase Austin, Associate in Arts: Criminal Justice
Jayme Campe, Certificate: Medical Assistant
Jordan Flach, Associate in Science: Chemistry
Maelee Phillips, Certificate: Practical Nursing
Joanna Schultz, Associate in Arts: Other Major
Brittany Siebert, Associate in Applied Science: Dental Hygiene
Grace Simmons, Certificate: Esthetics
Hayden Voelker, Associate in Arts: Business
Beecher City
Alisha Jewell, Certificate: Medical Assistant; Associate in Applied Science: Medical Assistant
Jessica Prichard, Associate in Applied Science: Accounting
Ashley Rhodes, Certificate: Cosmetology
Brownstown
Elissa Baron, Associate in Applied Science: Dental Hygiene
Dieterich
Kaitlyn Bloemer, Associate in Arts: Elementary Education
Leah Brummer, Certificate: Cosmetology
Mariah Kitterman, Certificate: Practical Nursing
Edgewood
Amy Anzio, Certificate: Practical Nursing
Montana Tonn, Associate in Arts: Agriculture Transfer
Effingham
Breanna Alexander, Certificate: Practical Nursing
Bianca Alwali, Associate in Liberal Studies
Mackenzie Blackerby, Certificate: Entrepreneurship
Holly Bloemker, Associate in Science: Pre-Medicine
Logan Borries, Associate in Arts: Elementary Education
Carsyn Bushue, Associate in Arts: Business
Deborah Fowler, Associate in Applied Science: Dental Hygiene
Jessica Golden, Associate in Arts: Pre-Veterinary Medicine
Kaitlyn Hall, Certificate: Medical Assistant Bridge
Caralee Hayes, Associate in Arts: Business
Jared Hoene, Associate in Arts: Criminal Justice
Molly Hougham, Associate in Arts: Sociology/Social Work
Ardyn Huss, Certificate: Practical Nursing
Emma Huss, Certificate: Esthetics
Will Kabbes, Associate in Arts: Business
Jackson Matteson, Associate in Arts: Business
Brayton Poland, Associate in Arts: Criminal Justice
Fidencio Sanchez-Hernandez, Certificate: Auto Mechanic I; Associate in Applied Science: Automotive Technology
Katrina Summers, Certificate: Practical Nursing
Alex Thoele, Associate in Engineering Science
Farina
Fatima Viramontes, Associate in Applied Science: Dental Hygiene; Associate in Liberal Studies
Greenup
Dayton Mitchell, Associate in Arts: Business
Shelby Napier, Certificate: Medical Assistant; Associate in Applied Science: Medical Assistant
Alexander Talley, Associate in Arts: Business
Louisville
Kenzie Robertson, Certificate: Practical Nursing
Mason
Anna Hakman, Associate in Arts: Business
Nathan Lohman, Associate in Arts: Business
Logan Pontious, Certificate: Desktop Publishing; Associate in Applied Science: IT-Graphic Design
Mode
Alyssa Cole, Associate in Applied Science: Dental Hygiene
Montrose
Olivia Kanizer, Certificate: Practical Nursing
Neoga
Reece Ballinger, Associate in Arts: English
Chase Lanham, Associate in Arts: Physical Education
Amanda Phillips, Associate in Applied Science: Human Services - Sociology
Newton
Angela Goebel, Certificate: Medical Assistant Bridge
St. Elmo
Taran Duckworth, Associate in Applied Science: Dental Hygiene
St. Peter
Jade Fancher, Associate in Applied Science: Human Services - Psychology
Adam Schroeder, Associate in Arts: English
Shelbyville
Christopher Bullock, Associate in Arts: Business
Elizabeth Carlson, Certificate: Practical Nursing
Kaylee Davis, Certificate: Esthetics
Ashley Kite, Certificate: Professional Sales; Certificate: Marketing; Certificate: Business Development; Associate in Applied Science: Management; Certificate: Management
Bridgette Lockhart, Associate in Applied Science: Human Services - Criminal Justice
Raye Mays, Certificate: Practical Nursing
Dean Walters, Associate in Arts: Liberal Arts
Shumway
Kelsey Hankins, Certificate: Practical Nursing
Nicholas Miller, Associate in Arts: History
Sigel
Emma Fearday, Associate in Arts: Elementary Education
Megan Krampe, Associate in Arts: Business
Stewardson
Jocelyn Schultz, Associate in Arts: Business
Strasburg
Hayleigh Duncan, Associate in Applied Science: Dental Hygiene
Calla Roney, Certificate: Practical Nursing
Teutopolis
Benjamin Kitten, Associate in Science: Pre-Medicine
Audrey Kreke, Associate in Arts: Early Childhood Education
Sayde Levandoske, Certificate: Massage Therapy
Shannon Thoele, Certificate: Cosmetology
Caleb Wendt, Associate in Arts: Business
Toledo
Emily Carlen, Associate in Arts: Mathematics
Austin Kline, Certificate: Practical Nursing
Watson
Jenna Wojcik, Certificate: Medical Assistant
