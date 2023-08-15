Lake Land College announced area students who have graduated following completion of the summer 2023 term.

Montrose

Melani Baxter, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Assistant; Certificate, Medical Assistant

Kelsey Fletcher, Certificate, Practical Nursing

Greenup

Emily Carl, Associate in Applied Science, Marketing; Certificate, Business Development; Certificate, Marketing; Certificate, Professional Sales

Larissa Wellbaum, Certificate, Cosmetology

Effingham

Grace Durre, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Assistant; Certificate, Medical Assistant

Shania Cornell, Associate in Arts, Business

Savannah Morrissey, Associate in Arts, Business; Certificate, Esthetics

William Unkraut, Associate in Arts, Liberal Arts

Nathalie Angel, Certificate, Practical Nursing

Savanna Barnes, Certificate, Esthetics

Riley Douthit, Certificate, Practical Nursing

Logan Reardon, Certificate, Crop Production

Neoga

Brendon Groves, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Network Administration

Victoria Iler, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education

Randall Curry, Certificate, Programmable Logic Controllers

Crystal Hall, Certificate, Practical Nursing

James, Hall, Certificate, Practical Nursing

Shelby Musselman, Certificate, Practical Nursing

Winter Huffman, Certificate, Esthetics

Mode

Megan Nichols, Associate in Applied Science, Marketing; Certificate, Entrepreneurship; Certificate, Marketing

Brownstown

Cassi Payne, Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply; Certificate, Ag Business

Louisville

Kennedy Czyzewski, Associate in Arts, Sociology/Social Work

Dieterich

Lukus Donaldson, Associate in Arts, Business

Altamont

Mackenzie Florida, Associate in Arts, Early Childhood Education

Paige Wendling, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education

Olivia Williams, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education

Summer Combs, Certificate, Cosmetology

Danielle Goldsborough, Certificate, Practical Nursing

Edgewood

Tyson Jones, Associate in Arts, Business

Shyanne Gouchenouer, Certificate, Practical Nursing

Mason

Jayden Macklin, Associate in Arts, History

Leah Pontious, Certificate, Cosmetology

Shelbyville

Cyra Miller, Associate in Arts, Sociology/Social Work

Mackinzee Reynolds, Associate in Arts, Business

Trista Foor, Certificate, Medical Assistant

Taylor Hawbaker, Certificate, Practical Nursing

Sadie Keller, Certificate, Medical Assistant

Janice Parkhill, Certificate, Medical Assistant

Alicia Quick, Certificate, Medical Assistant

Newton

Alex Petitjean, Associate in Arts, Business

Elise Wright, Certificate, Cosmetology

Saint Elmo

Kalea Yagow, Associate in Science, Environmental Science

Beecher City

Lorena Doty, Certificate, Cosmetology

John Walls, Certificate, Auto Mechanic I

Yale

William Hite, Certificate, Entrepreneurship; Certificate, Management; Certificate, Business Development; Certificate, Professional Sales; Certificate, Marketing

Flora

Bionca Howe, Certificate, Esthetics

Teutopolis

Lauran Wendt, Certificate, Cosmetology

