Lake Land College announced area students who have graduated following completion of the summer 2023 term.
Montrose
Melani Baxter, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Assistant; Certificate, Medical Assistant
Kelsey Fletcher, Certificate, Practical Nursing
Greenup
Emily Carl, Associate in Applied Science, Marketing; Certificate, Business Development; Certificate, Marketing; Certificate, Professional Sales
Larissa Wellbaum, Certificate, Cosmetology
Effingham
Grace Durre, Associate in Applied Science, Medical Assistant; Certificate, Medical Assistant
Shania Cornell, Associate in Arts, Business
Savannah Morrissey, Associate in Arts, Business; Certificate, Esthetics
William Unkraut, Associate in Arts, Liberal Arts
Nathalie Angel, Certificate, Practical Nursing
Savanna Barnes, Certificate, Esthetics
Riley Douthit, Certificate, Practical Nursing
Logan Reardon, Certificate, Crop Production
Neoga
Brendon Groves, Associate in Applied Science, IT-Network Administration
Victoria Iler, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education
Randall Curry, Certificate, Programmable Logic Controllers
Crystal Hall, Certificate, Practical Nursing
James, Hall, Certificate, Practical Nursing
Shelby Musselman, Certificate, Practical Nursing
Winter Huffman, Certificate, Esthetics
Mode
Megan Nichols, Associate in Applied Science, Marketing; Certificate, Entrepreneurship; Certificate, Marketing
Brownstown
Cassi Payne, Associate in Applied Science, Agriculture Business & Supply; Certificate, Ag Business
Louisville
Kennedy Czyzewski, Associate in Arts, Sociology/Social Work
Dieterich
Lukus Donaldson, Associate in Arts, Business
Altamont
Mackenzie Florida, Associate in Arts, Early Childhood Education
Paige Wendling, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education
Olivia Williams, Associate in Arts, Elementary Education
Summer Combs, Certificate, Cosmetology
Danielle Goldsborough, Certificate, Practical Nursing
Edgewood
Tyson Jones, Associate in Arts, Business
Shyanne Gouchenouer, Certificate, Practical Nursing
Mason
Jayden Macklin, Associate in Arts, History
Leah Pontious, Certificate, Cosmetology
Shelbyville
Cyra Miller, Associate in Arts, Sociology/Social Work
Mackinzee Reynolds, Associate in Arts, Business
Trista Foor, Certificate, Medical Assistant
Taylor Hawbaker, Certificate, Practical Nursing
Sadie Keller, Certificate, Medical Assistant
Janice Parkhill, Certificate, Medical Assistant
Alicia Quick, Certificate, Medical Assistant
Newton
Alex Petitjean, Associate in Arts, Business
Elise Wright, Certificate, Cosmetology
Saint Elmo
Kalea Yagow, Associate in Science, Environmental Science
Beecher City
Lorena Doty, Certificate, Cosmetology
John Walls, Certificate, Auto Mechanic I
Yale
William Hite, Certificate, Entrepreneurship; Certificate, Management; Certificate, Business Development; Certificate, Professional Sales; Certificate, Marketing
Flora
Bionca Howe, Certificate, Esthetics
Teutopolis
Lauran Wendt, Certificate, Cosmetology
