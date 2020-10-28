Lake Land College welcomed eight freshmen students to the Student Government Association for 2020-2021 school year at the October board of trustees meeting.
Among them is dental hygiene major Katie Shumate from Farina.
The fall 2020 Student Ambassadors were also appointed at this meeting. Each of these students will receive a $500 annual scholarship for their service to the college.
Among the fall 2020 Student Ambassadors are elementary education major Kaitlyn Bloemer from Dieterich, agriculture transfer major Hannah Tappendorf from Altamont and agriculture transfer major Emmalyn Walk from Neoga.
