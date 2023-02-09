Lake Land College students and community members will have the opportunity to explore London, England and Paris, France in June 2023. Those interested can secure a spot on the trip for less than $100 by March 20.
Those participating will depart from Lake Land College on Friday, June 23, and return Saturday, July 1.
The trip will include a stop at Disneyland Paris on the trip’s final day, as well as the optional opportunity to attend a St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs MLB exhibition game in London, England.
The complete price of the trip will range from $4,300-4,700 based on several factors, such as age and room occupancy. Attendees can pay in full or in installments with a payment plan. A $50 fee to Lake Land College Community Education will be due prior to travel.
Airfare, transportation, security, accommodation, trip insurance, entry tickets to venues and many meals are included in the price. If travelers choose to attend the baseball game, tickets must be purchased separately.
The registration deadline is Thursday, March 20. For more information visit the trip website at www.efcollegestudytours.com/2485990zh. The enrollment page does not include the ninth day to Disneyland as that was added after the page was created; however, the price includes the Disneyland day and ticket.
For questions contact Vice President of Student Services Valerie Lynch at 217-234-5250 or vlynch@lakelandcollege.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.