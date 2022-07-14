Lake Land College announced nearly 700 full-time students earned academic honors for the 2022 Spring semester.

To qualify for the president’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8–4.0.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65–3.79.

To qualify for the honor’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5–3.64.

A grade “A” is four points, a “B” is three points, a “C” is two points, etc.

The following area full-time students have achieved these academic honors:

Altamont

President's List — Adam Alexander, Alexus Ault, Mackenzie Florida, Lane Horath, Emma Simmons, Kelli Stuemke, Wesley Bell

Dean's List — Anna Koberlein, Camila De Oliveira Barbeta

Beecher City

President's List — Shellie Witteborg, Bayli Ashley

Honor's List — Nicole Boyce, Kolton Sapp, Amber Stewart

Brownstown

President's List — Dakota White, Joel Bloemker, Cassi Payne, Elizabeth Cable

Honor's List — Max Schraer

Cowden

Dean's List — Mason Manley

Honor's List — Wyatt Hall

Dieterich

President's List — Emily Bloemer, Claire Beckman, Derek Deters, Carly Ohnesorge, Allie Poe, Brianna Wendte, Erica Michels, Madilyn Brummer, Emma Meinhart, Jozlyn Haycraft, Jadyn Pruemer, Garrett Wolfe

Dean's List — Derek Kuhl, Faith Aherin, Kyle Repking

Honor's List — Will Thoele, Abigail Niemerg, Lanna Kroeger

Effingham

President's List — Jamie Roberts, Renee Woodward, Laura Schultz, Lisa Armstrong, Mandy Flach, Alex Willenborg, Broc Krietemeyer, Stephanie Burke, Kelli Neese, Jessica Starrett, Payton Sehy, Larissa Verhoeven, Emily Lueken, Nadine Ray, Citlali Hoyos, Marissa Gunn, Kai Starrett, Emma Budde, Allison McDevitt, Andrew Womack, Bryan Angel, Andrew Blacker, Mycha Donaldson, Paul Dorman, Anna Hibdon, Savannah Morrissey, Kara Miller, Anna Sigg, Max Woelfer, Abigail Will, Jack Fallert, Brody Mette, Kaelyn Fedrigon, Sawyer Althoff, Tori Budde, Chloe Bushue, Serena Buzzard, Max Hardiek, Damon Kalber, Kinzie Kolb, Katelyn Larsen, Gwendolyn Mihlbachler, Mahum Rauf, Meredith Schaefer, Ellie Wegman, Zoe Cremens, Alex Meyer, David Meyer, Sidney Huelsing, Ellie Bloemer

Dean's List — Tamber Black, Ashley Morgan, Abigail Dietzen, Noah Jones, Ava Boehm, Gabriel Kihne, Brueklyn Belcher, Ava King, Coralin Ohnesorge, Jeridyn Thomas, Juliana Harden, Caroline Hoene, Natalie Lohman, Isaac McDonald, Tyra Bednar, Lauren Blackwell, Mitchell Haller

Honor's List — Betty Phillippi, Jamie Dillow, Sam Bell, Alexander Hootselle, Benjamin Thompson, Erika White, Ryan Schultz, Lauren Pierson, Blake Mersman

Farina

President's List — Adalaide Matlock

Flora

President's List — Cheyenne Gregory, Tyra Leonard

Greenup

President's List — Kendall Plummer, Elijah Lamb, Alayna Honn, Hannah Bland, Kenzie Kingery

Dean's List — Jade Lock, Wilson Nino Pardo

Honors List — Tayler McMechan, Owen Ray, Mason Henderson

Herrick

President's List — Malayne Seaton, Lauren Wojcik

Louisville

President's List — Madison Griffy, Brady Clark

Dean's List — Maelin Abbott-Rinehart

Mason

President's List — Paula Holland, Hailey Budde

Honor's List — Bryan Smith, Carter Bushue

Mode

President's List — Anthony Seibert, Medora Seibert

Dean's List — Derek Slifer, Ashlyn Dunaway

Montrose

President's List — Cole Probst, Monica Buerster, Zak Pitcher

Dean's List — Grace Meinhart

Honor's List — Chloe Jansen

Neoga

President's List — Theodore Rathe, Christopher Strong, Kamdyn Dunn

Dean's List — Michelle Doty, Kylee Phillips, Ella Shuler

Honor's List — Avelyne Walk, Alexis Morton, Jada Plummer, Claire Cardinal

Newton

President's List — Richard Lindemann III, Brianna Utley, Dustin Kuhl, Alex Petitjean

Dean's List — Kierstin Clark, Brooklyn Herman, Taylor Line

Honor's List — Jordan Shamhart, Jacob Kaufmann, Zachary Stark, Alex Bergbower

St. Elmo

President's List — Kalea Yagow, Josie Strauch, Francisco Viramontes

Dean's List — Ava Pattillo

Shelbyville

President's List — Coty Drake, Cortney Cole, Brittany Gordon, Sophia Reimer, Abigail Hawes, Mikayla Boehm, Natalie Frederick, Alejandra McCarter, Kya McConnell, Jersey Binnion, Emma Congenie, Emily Oligschlaeger

Dean's List — Grant Mose, Brooklynn Martin, Antoine Roberts

Honor's List — Hilary Bothwell, Emily Hicks, Carson Pullen, Chloe Watson, Cyra Miller

Shumway

President's List — Bethany Thies

Sigel

President's List — Avery Fearday, Abagail Flach, Lexie Niebrugge, Danielle Deters, Isaac Walk

Dean's List — Amber Placek, Kaitlyn Schumacher, Desirae Hewing

Stewardson

President's List — Luke Porter, Mariah Hoene, Trey Sayers

Dean's List — Landen Nichols

Strasburg

President's List — Morgan Greuel, Kristina Moore, Kiefer Reel

Dean's List — Rachel Kessler, Maggie Kelly, Grace Rincker

Teutopolis

President's List — Anni Borries, Olivia Niemerg, John Bloemer, Kylie Hoelscher, Drew Kerner, Molly Niemerg, Elizabeth Poston, Jessica Runde, William Niccum, Ryan Buerster, Isabelle Hemmen, Caroline Beckman, Katherine Kingery, Macy Probst, Ethan Kremer, Elle Blievernicht, Isabella Hardiek, Jeffrey Deters, Alexandria Haarman

Dean's List — Justin Hardiek, Madalyn Stead, Brock Deters, Dalton Will, Clint Apke, Robin Cooper, Alexis Will, Madison Goldstein, Lauren Cates

Honor's List — Matthew Deters, Coy Fleener, Presley Wendt

Toledo

President's List — Colt Guyon, Andrew Cole, Corinne Courtright, Destiny Williams, Montana Hitchcock, Emma Butler

Watson

President's List — Clair Davis, Mattie Angel

Dean's List — Savannah Harris

Wheeler

President's List — Allison Einhorn

Honor's List — Allison Cohorst

Willow Hill

President's List — Kelsi Geltz

Yale

President's List — Rebecca Moore, Jenna Yealick

