Lake Land College announced nearly 700 full-time students earned academic honors for the 2022 Spring semester.
To qualify for the president’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.8–4.0.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.65–3.79.
To qualify for the honor’s list, a student must have completed at least 12 hours in courses numbered 040 or higher per semester, excluding summer term, with a GPA of 3.5–3.64.
A grade “A” is four points, a “B” is three points, a “C” is two points, etc.
The following area full-time students have achieved these academic honors:
Altamont
President's List — Adam Alexander, Alexus Ault, Mackenzie Florida, Lane Horath, Emma Simmons, Kelli Stuemke, Wesley Bell
Dean's List — Anna Koberlein, Camila De Oliveira Barbeta
Beecher City
President's List — Shellie Witteborg, Bayli Ashley
Honor's List — Nicole Boyce, Kolton Sapp, Amber Stewart
Brownstown
President's List — Dakota White, Joel Bloemker, Cassi Payne, Elizabeth Cable
Honor's List — Max Schraer
Cowden
Dean's List — Mason Manley
Honor's List — Wyatt Hall
Dieterich
President's List — Emily Bloemer, Claire Beckman, Derek Deters, Carly Ohnesorge, Allie Poe, Brianna Wendte, Erica Michels, Madilyn Brummer, Emma Meinhart, Jozlyn Haycraft, Jadyn Pruemer, Garrett Wolfe
Dean's List — Derek Kuhl, Faith Aherin, Kyle Repking
Honor's List — Will Thoele, Abigail Niemerg, Lanna Kroeger
Effingham
President's List — Jamie Roberts, Renee Woodward, Laura Schultz, Lisa Armstrong, Mandy Flach, Alex Willenborg, Broc Krietemeyer, Stephanie Burke, Kelli Neese, Jessica Starrett, Payton Sehy, Larissa Verhoeven, Emily Lueken, Nadine Ray, Citlali Hoyos, Marissa Gunn, Kai Starrett, Emma Budde, Allison McDevitt, Andrew Womack, Bryan Angel, Andrew Blacker, Mycha Donaldson, Paul Dorman, Anna Hibdon, Savannah Morrissey, Kara Miller, Anna Sigg, Max Woelfer, Abigail Will, Jack Fallert, Brody Mette, Kaelyn Fedrigon, Sawyer Althoff, Tori Budde, Chloe Bushue, Serena Buzzard, Max Hardiek, Damon Kalber, Kinzie Kolb, Katelyn Larsen, Gwendolyn Mihlbachler, Mahum Rauf, Meredith Schaefer, Ellie Wegman, Zoe Cremens, Alex Meyer, David Meyer, Sidney Huelsing, Ellie Bloemer
Dean's List — Tamber Black, Ashley Morgan, Abigail Dietzen, Noah Jones, Ava Boehm, Gabriel Kihne, Brueklyn Belcher, Ava King, Coralin Ohnesorge, Jeridyn Thomas, Juliana Harden, Caroline Hoene, Natalie Lohman, Isaac McDonald, Tyra Bednar, Lauren Blackwell, Mitchell Haller
Honor's List — Betty Phillippi, Jamie Dillow, Sam Bell, Alexander Hootselle, Benjamin Thompson, Erika White, Ryan Schultz, Lauren Pierson, Blake Mersman
Farina
President's List — Adalaide Matlock
Flora
President's List — Cheyenne Gregory, Tyra Leonard
Greenup
President's List — Kendall Plummer, Elijah Lamb, Alayna Honn, Hannah Bland, Kenzie Kingery
Dean's List — Jade Lock, Wilson Nino Pardo
Honors List — Tayler McMechan, Owen Ray, Mason Henderson
Herrick
President's List — Malayne Seaton, Lauren Wojcik
Louisville
President's List — Madison Griffy, Brady Clark
Dean's List — Maelin Abbott-Rinehart
Mason
President's List — Paula Holland, Hailey Budde
Honor's List — Bryan Smith, Carter Bushue
Mode
President's List — Anthony Seibert, Medora Seibert
Dean's List — Derek Slifer, Ashlyn Dunaway
Montrose
President's List — Cole Probst, Monica Buerster, Zak Pitcher
Dean's List — Grace Meinhart
Honor's List — Chloe Jansen
Neoga
President's List — Theodore Rathe, Christopher Strong, Kamdyn Dunn
Dean's List — Michelle Doty, Kylee Phillips, Ella Shuler
Honor's List — Avelyne Walk, Alexis Morton, Jada Plummer, Claire Cardinal
Newton
President's List — Richard Lindemann III, Brianna Utley, Dustin Kuhl, Alex Petitjean
Dean's List — Kierstin Clark, Brooklyn Herman, Taylor Line
Honor's List — Jordan Shamhart, Jacob Kaufmann, Zachary Stark, Alex Bergbower
St. Elmo
President's List — Kalea Yagow, Josie Strauch, Francisco Viramontes
Dean's List — Ava Pattillo
Shelbyville
President's List — Coty Drake, Cortney Cole, Brittany Gordon, Sophia Reimer, Abigail Hawes, Mikayla Boehm, Natalie Frederick, Alejandra McCarter, Kya McConnell, Jersey Binnion, Emma Congenie, Emily Oligschlaeger
Dean's List — Grant Mose, Brooklynn Martin, Antoine Roberts
Honor's List — Hilary Bothwell, Emily Hicks, Carson Pullen, Chloe Watson, Cyra Miller
Shumway
President's List — Bethany Thies
Sigel
President's List — Avery Fearday, Abagail Flach, Lexie Niebrugge, Danielle Deters, Isaac Walk
Dean's List — Amber Placek, Kaitlyn Schumacher, Desirae Hewing
Stewardson
President's List — Luke Porter, Mariah Hoene, Trey Sayers
Dean's List — Landen Nichols
Strasburg
President's List — Morgan Greuel, Kristina Moore, Kiefer Reel
Dean's List — Rachel Kessler, Maggie Kelly, Grace Rincker
Teutopolis
President's List — Anni Borries, Olivia Niemerg, John Bloemer, Kylie Hoelscher, Drew Kerner, Molly Niemerg, Elizabeth Poston, Jessica Runde, William Niccum, Ryan Buerster, Isabelle Hemmen, Caroline Beckman, Katherine Kingery, Macy Probst, Ethan Kremer, Elle Blievernicht, Isabella Hardiek, Jeffrey Deters, Alexandria Haarman
Dean's List — Justin Hardiek, Madalyn Stead, Brock Deters, Dalton Will, Clint Apke, Robin Cooper, Alexis Will, Madison Goldstein, Lauren Cates
Honor's List — Matthew Deters, Coy Fleener, Presley Wendt
Toledo
President's List — Colt Guyon, Andrew Cole, Corinne Courtright, Destiny Williams, Montana Hitchcock, Emma Butler
Watson
President's List — Clair Davis, Mattie Angel
Dean's List — Savannah Harris
Wheeler
President's List — Allison Einhorn
Honor's List — Allison Cohorst
Willow Hill
President's List — Kelsi Geltz
Yale
President's List — Rebecca Moore, Jenna Yealick
