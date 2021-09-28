How can Lake Land College serve you?
That question serves as the foundation for a yearlong process the Lake Land College Strategic Planning Committee announced in early September.
To kick off the process, the committee published a comprehensive Trend Analysis Report that provides key takeaways from research on state, national and global trends affecting higher education as well as demographic data for the Lake Land College district and the diverse communities it serves. The report and Executive Summary are published on the college’s website at lakelandcollege.edu/creating-our-future.
As a community college, Lake Land serves all or parts of 15 counties and 31 school districts as district 517. It is the second largest geographical district in the state and is about the same size as the state of Connecticut.
Led by Lake Land College Chief of Staff Jean Anne Grunloh, the strategic planning committee’s work in fiscal year 2022 will set the stage for the next four-year planning cycle, fiscal years 2023-2026. The college’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.
“Lake Land College is excited to plan for the future and create a strategic plan that serves our next generation of students,” Grunloh said. “To accomplish this, we will be implementing a process that is deliberately inclusive of our internal and external stakeholders including community members, students and staff.”
Lake Land is inviting all community members, students and staff to complete a brief five-minute survey to assist in the process of identifying the goals and objectives for the next strategic plan. The five-minute survey is available at lakelandcollege.edu under the About Us menu/About Us Links/Strategic Plan.
“Our goal is to develop an innovative and adaptive strategic plan that addresses local, state, national and global trends impacting higher education and positions Lake Land to meet the student and workforce needs in a post-pandemic environment,” Lake Land College President Josh Bullock said. “To accomplish this goal, we need to hear from community members, business leaders, alumni, current students and future Lakers.”
To learn more visit lakelandcollege.edu and look for the About Us menu and then Office of the President/Strategic Plan.
