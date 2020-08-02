The Lake Land College Foundation will reopen its scholarship application period to allow incoming students to apply for a scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year. Applications will be accepted beginning August 1.
All incoming students, including non-traditional students, recent high school graduates and current students, are encouraged to apply. Students who applied during the original period (November 1- February 1) and were not awarded in March will be considered again in the second round along with new applicants. These students do not have to re-apply.
Students whose original application did not meet the threshold for consideration have been reset. These students have been notified that they can update their application beginning August 1 to be considered again in round 2.
"We at the foundation are excited to help facilitate this round of scholarship opportunities thanks to our generous donors!" Christi Donsbach, executive director of college advancement, said. "This is a great opportunity for students who are undecided during the traditional scholarship period and particularly this year where students might especially be finding themselves making a last minute decision to attend."
Scholarship applications are available through the Laker Hub. Students must first submit an intent to enroll and be accepted to Lake Land College in order to apply for a Foundation scholarship.
Applicants will be considered for all foundation scholarships for which they qualify. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline of August 31, 2020.
For additional information, contact Lake Land College Foundation at 217-234-5363 or hduzan@lakelandcollege.edu.
